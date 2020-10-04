TYNGSBOROUGH – John R. Constantine, age 79, a longtime resident of Tyngsborough, passed away on September 27, 2020 at the Lowell General Hospital with his family by his side. He was the husband of Jeannine T. (Rochette) Constantine.
Born in Lowell on February 17, 1941 he was a son of the late John H. and Marjorie (Lovering) Constantine.
John was a school bus driver for the Town of Tyngsborough for over twenty years. He was also employed as a master electrician for Bradford Industries.
John enjoyed traveling and photography as well as he had a passion for repairing antique clocks and watches. He also enjoyed spending time with his three dogs Jack, Jill and Josie.
Surviving him in addition to his wife are his four children, Kathleen Hamilton of Tyngsborough, Michael Constantine and his wife Diane of Pepperell, Lisa Ricard and her husband Michael of Windham and Kimberly Brackett and her husband William of Atkinson, NH; seven grandchildren, Brian Hamilton and his significant other Victoria Burton, Andrew Constantine, Ashton Ricard and his wife Lauren, Tristan Ricard and his significant other Alisha, Heather Constantine, Madison Ricard and Cody Brackett; two great grandchildren, Avaya Ricard and Everhett Constantine; and two brothers, Douglas Constantine and his wife Rose of Tyngsborough and Calvin Constantine of Florida.
Funeral Services and burial were held privately.