John R. DoVale

of Lowell; 89



LOWELL - John R. DoVale, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Wingate of Belvedere at the age of 89. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Goes Periera) DoVale with whom he celebrated their Sixty Sixth Wedding Anniversary last year.



Born January 1, 1930, in Madeira, Portugal, he was raised in Maderia and joined the Portuguese Army. He married the love of his life, Maria, while in Madeira and then he moved to Venezuela, to make a living to support his family. While in Venezuela, he worked as a farmer and owned and operated a convenience store. He came to the United States in 1971 with his family, making his home in Lowell. He was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church, and worked for Canada Dry for several years before working for Wang Laboratories prior to his retirement.



John loved time spent with his family especially his grandchildren. He also loved gardening and tending to his flowers and his vegetables. He also enjoyed making wine, spending time at the Senior Center, and time spent at the 'Blues Club, the Portuguese American Club.



In addition to his loving wife, Maria, he is survived by his children, John DoVale and his wife, Donna, of Billerica, Joe DoVale and his wife, Isabel, of Hudson, NH, Maria Silva and her husband, Geno, of Tyngsboro, and Paula DoVale of Tyngsboro; his grandchildren, John DoVale and his wife, Heather, Brian DoVale, Shannon Festa and her husband Daniel, Jennifer DoVale, Chrisotpher DoVale, Kyle Silva, and Nicolle Silva; his great grandchildren, Autumn Rose, Johnnie, Danny, Johnny, and Cameron; his sisters, Sr. Maria Dovale of Portugal Leontina of Curacao, Rosalina of Venezuela, and Terezinha of Venezuela; and many nieces and nephews all over the world.



He was predeceased by his brothers.



DOVALE - ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS FUNERAL MASS AT 10 A.M. AT ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL.



CALLING HOURS HAVE BEEN OMITTED. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO , 501 ST. JUDE PLACE, MEMPHIS, TN OR AT .