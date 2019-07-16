|
Age 65, of Tyngsborough, MA
John "JP" Richard Porter Sr., 65 of Tyngsborough MA was in a car accident due to medical reasons and passed away on July 4, 2019.
John was born on May 8, 1954 the son of the late Edward and Sylvia (Smith) Porter. He was raised in Hudson, NH. A lot of people knew him by John, JP, Pa, and Grampy.
John was married to Nancy (Thursby) Porter with whom he celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on May 27, 2019.
John was the previous owner of J.P. & Sons. He started the business in 1986, and his sons took the business over in 2018.
John loved spending time with family and friends and helping anyone and everyone he could. John was always there whenever or where-ever. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt right off his back. John was not only a loving and caring individual he had an amazing sense of humor too. John loved playing and sitting with his dogs Scruffy, Max, and Maxine, as well as his grand dog Ella.
There are not enough words to express John other than that he was very much loved and appreciated by so many and will be missed by all. His laugh, his smile, his caring soul will never be forgotten. John's famous last word…"Whatever"
Besides his wife Nancy, he is survived by his 3 sons, John Porter Jr. of Hudson NH, Tim Porter and his wife Johanna of Hudson NH, and Jody Porter of Tyngsborough, MA; a daughter, Heidi Porter of Tyngsborough, MA; five sisters, Rose Constant and husband Robert, Irene Dion and husband Robert, Linda Jalbert, Beverly Dion and husband Paul, Sheryl Moreau and husband David; a brother, Edward Porter and wife Carol; two brothers-in-law, Tom Tougas and wife Sue, Paul Thursby, and a sister-in-law, Sharon Peterson. He was an amazing husband, father and an even better Grampy to his 9 grandchildren, Jesse, Johnny, Bryanna, Andrew, Jacob, Cameron, Alexis, Brody, and Katie. He also leaves behind his very close friend Larry Pecora. John is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and family, friends. John knew a lot of people and a lot of people knew John.
John was the brother to the late, Debbie, Robert, George, and Walter Porter, the late Nancy Ducharme, the late Sandra Prince. Brother-in-law of the late Ron and Kathy Tougas, son-in-law of the late Virginia and Paul Thursby.
Porter
The family held private services and will be having a celebration of his life with date, time and place to be announced at a later date. The family appreciates all the love and support they have received during this hard time. Celebration of life will be Sunday July 21st from 12 -3pm at the Tyngsboro Sportsman Club. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to the Animal Rescue League of New England, P.O. Box 1053, Pelham, NH 03076, www. ARNNE.org, ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019