|
|
DRACUT
John R. "Jack" Turpin, 78, passed away, Tuesday, April 7th, 2020, at Northwood Rehabilitation Center, Lowell. He was the beloved husband of the late Dianne L. (Redman) Turpin, who passed away in December of 2014, with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage.
He was born in Lowell, November 8, 1941 a son of the late Horace R. and Rita (McCann) Turpin. He was educated in Lowell schools and he was a graduate of Keith Academy.
Jack was employed as the Superintendent for the Dracut Sewer Department for many years prior to his retirement. Prior to that, he was a retired carpenter with Carpenters Local Union #49. Jack enjoyed his retirement. He went golfing, took trips to Salisbury Beach, Mohegan Sun and Las Vegas.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his daughter Debra Normandin and her husband Mark of Lowell, his Grandchildren: Kyle, Cody and Danielle Normandin of Lowell. He also leaves a niece, Lori Lussier, and her husband Joe Lussier of Windham, NH. In addition, his extended family: Diane and Ray Sawlan of Dracut, Michelle Normandin and the late Eric Normandin of Dracut, Ron and Rachel Normandin of Hudson, NH, Samantha Sawlan and Greg Gaetano of Manchester, NH and Haleigh and Jon Hickey of Nashua, NH and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Turpin
Due to the current public health crises, services for Jack are private. His interment will be in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home." Expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. 01826. Attn: Turpin Family.
View the online memorial for John R. "Jack" Turpin
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020