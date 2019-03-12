John R. Tynan

of Allenstown, NH



Mr. John R. Tynan, 52, of Allenstown, NH passed away at the Elliot Hospital on March 9, 2019 after a brief illness.



Born in Lowell, John was the son of Richard and Dorothy (Daley) Tynan. He was raised and educated in Billerica and resided in Allenstown for the past 10 years.



He most recently worked as a forklift operator for UPS.



John was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the Red Sox and Patriots.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Barbara Cameron of Allenstown, his brother, Frank Tynan of Hawaii, his nephew, Andrew Cameron as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.



In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary