Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. William's Church
Tewksbury, MA
John Robert "Bob" MacKinnon

John Robert "Bob" MacKinnon Obituary
TEWKSBURY

"Bob" died Sept. 12 at age 82. Retired Mass Highway District Foreman, shuttle driver at UML, Fr. Coppen's Knights of Columbus P.G.K., and U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 58 years of Patricia Ann "Pat" (Christensen) MacKinnon. He leaves his son, Paul Douglas MacKinnon and Beth Girrior of Hampton, NH; his daughter, Diane Marie Norton and Thomas Lacy of Stephen City, VA; six grandchildren, Taylor, Paige, and Hanna MacKinnon, and Alexander, Danielle, and Colette Norton; a sister, Joan Kelly and her husband Charles of Natick; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visiting Hours are Friday morning, September 20, from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Willaim's Church, Tewksbury. Burial with Army honors in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tewksbury Community Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876 are encouraged. for complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for John Robert "Bob" MacKinnon
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 16, 2019
