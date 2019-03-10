John S. Buckjune

John S. Buckjune, 76, of Natick but formerly of Lowell, Massachusetts passed away peacefully Friday March 1, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital with his daughter and his son by his side.



He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 21, 1942, the son of the late John S. and the late Margaret (Mellen) Buckjune.



John attended Lowell schools, was a graduate of Lowell High School in 1960 and went on to attend U/Mass Lowell.



A veteran of the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country as a member of the U. S. Army.



Prior to his retirement, he



was a surveyor with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years.



Among his many interests John enjoyed playing and watching golf, going to the beach, fishing, going to dinner, and the movies.



He is survived by his daughter Laurie A. Buckjune of Londonderry, NH; his son Michael J. Buckjune and his wife Leila of Darien, CT; two grandchildren James and Elle Buckjune of Darien, CT; his lady friend of 25 years, Judy Shea of North Chelmsford; three sisters Donna Barrett and her husband James of Edgewater, FL, Patricia Buckjune of Dracut and Margaret Marotte of Ormond Beach, FL; a brother Charles Buckjune of Brookline;several nieces and nephews.



John was the brother of the late Raymond Buckjune.



Private Funeral Services were held for the family.