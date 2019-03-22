John S. Grant

WESTFORD - John S. "Jack" Grant, beloved husband of Cheryl E. (Longfellow) Grant, died unexpectedly at his Westford residence on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 71.



Born in Moline, Illinois on May 5, 1947, he was a son of the late Harold and Mildred (Wright) Grant.



John was a graduate of St. John's High School in Shrewsbury. He then attended and graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. While at WPI he was a member of PHI KAPPA THETA and remained close to his fraternity brothers throughout his life.



In 1984 he started ELPAKCO, Inc., of Westford, an electronics manufacturing firm which he continued to operate with his sons.



John loved life. A dessert first kind of guy, he loved his home in Westford and his daily rounds around town. He always looked forward to being around people. His quick wit and sense of humor helped him to strike up a conversation no matter where he was.



When John wasn't working he enjoyed playing tennis with his fraternity brothers, golf, boating, and collecting antiques. He enjoyed traveling with Cheryl, especially to Walt Disney World. His favorite place on earth.



Family was paramount to John. He loved gatherings at his house and spending time with his children and adored grandchildren.



Surviving John besides his wife Cheryl, with whom he would have celebrated 33 years of marriage this July 20th are his four children and their spouses, Robin T. Grant of Newburyport, Shawn D. And Stephanie Grant of Hampton Falls, NH, Craig N. And Jeannie Grant of Denver, CO, Ryan L. and Sherise Grant of Amesbury; three grandchildren, Kailyn Grant, Quinn Grant, Lochlyn Grant; his siblings, Jim and Joanne Grant of Stoughton, Kathy and Bob Spencer, Tom Grant, all of Baraboo, WI, Dale and Paulette Grant of Plymouth, NH; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Elaine Longfellow of Northborough. He was also the brother of the late Judy Grant.



GRANT - Relatives and friends will gather to honor and remember John at the J.A. HEALY SONS FUNERAL HOME, 57 North Main Street. From 2 until 6 PM on Sunday. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM in St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH, Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to The , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451or , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.