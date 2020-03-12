|
A Master of the Fourth Degree
for the Knight's of Columbus
John S. "Jack" McKenzie, C.P.A., 83, of Lowell, died Monday evening at Lowell General Hospital with his cherished family by his side. He was the beloved husband for over 47 years of Joanne D. (Wisniewski) McKenzie, who survives him. Jack was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, February 2, 1937, to the late Sidney and Mary (Clancy) McKenzie and grew up in St. Patrick Parish.
He graduated from St. Patrick Grammar school, Keith Academy in the Class of 1954 and then Bentley College where he received his Bachelor of Science and his C.P.A. certificate.
Jack served his country as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserves.
A Certified Public Accountant in Boston and Lowell for many years, he established the firm of McKenzie and Frawley in Tewksbury over 25 years ago.
Jack was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years and was an active participant with the annual Tootsie Roll Drive, a charity whose proceeds were for "God's Special Children", those who are physically and intellectually challenged. He was also appointed Master of the Fourth Degree for the Massachusetts District of the Bishop James A. Healy Province and served two terms from 2010 to 2014.
A well- known and respected member of the Color Guard for the Knights of Columbus, John participated in religious services such as the Mass to celebrate Irish Cultural Week at St. Patrick's Church as well as special events, confirmations, wakes and funerals at various churches throughout Greater Lowell.
A Lector and Eucharistic Minister at both Holy Trinity and Immaculate Conception Church, he taught Religious Education to 7th and 8th grade students for many years at Holy Trinity parish.
He was also a member of Long Meadow Golf Club.
In addition to being a longtime communicant of St. Patrick parish, he was presented the prestigious Anam Cara award from the Parish. He was also President of the Finance Committee and the President of the Board of Directors for the Lowell Day Nursery Association.
Besides his wife Joanne, Jack is survived by his son John Stephan McKenzie and his wife Ruth (Murray) McKenzie and their children Grace Ellen McKenzie and John William "Jack" McKenzie all of Andover, who attend St. Augustine Parish and his son Jeffrey Sean McKenzie with whom he also resided.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH at 12:00 Noon followed by burial at the Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to MA State Knights of Columbus Charitable Foundation, 470 Washington St, Suite 6, Norwood, MA. 02062. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 12, 2020