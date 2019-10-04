|
John Sarno Jr., 74, of Nashua passed away at St Joseph Hospital in Nashua on Sunday September 29th. John was born in Somerville, MA son of John and Phyllis Sarno. After living in Somerville and Billerica for most of his life, John has lived in Nashua for the past 18 years.
John was an automotive mechanic for many years and then worked for Cobham as an engineering technician prior to retiring and in his free time he enjoyed his membership at the Dante Club in Somerville, baseball, his love for cars, but mostly spending time with his family especially his 4 grandchildren.
John will be deeply missed and never forgotten by his wife of 10 years Linda Sarno of Nashua, his children John Sarno II and his wife Linda of Bedford MA, Joel T. Sarno and his wife Julia of Vernon CT, Jaclyn Daley and her husband Kris of Burlington MA, sister Mildred Champoux of Everett MA, brother-in-law Andy Puccino of Billerica MA, and grandchildren who meant the world to him, John "Jack" Sarno III, Joli Sarno, Alexa Daley, and Avery Daley. Besides his parents, John was predeceased by a sister, Joan Puccino.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2019