Dracut, MA
John Schiripo, Jr., age 86, passed away at home on July 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved companion of Jeannette Theriault, with whom he spent 20 wonderful years.
Born in Dracut, MA on February 1, 1933, he was the son of the late John and Josephine (Sandelli) Schiripo. John was one of 16 children. He was a graduate of Dracut High School, where he was the captain of the football team. Immediately following his education, he joined The United States Air Force, and served in the Korean War. After the war, John went on to work for his nephew's company, New England Cement Block, for many years.
In his free time, John enjoyed gardening, swimming, and watching baseball, football, and racing. Every morning you could always find him with his cup of coffee and the Lowell Sun in hand. Above all else though, John loved his family. He (Papa) loved his grandchildren more than anything. Spending time and creating life long memories with them is what he cherished most.
Besides his dear companion, John is survived by his children, Glenn Riel and his companion Kathy Martin, Donna Anders and her husband Bob, Dianna Philbrick-Riel and her husband Nathan, and the late Lynn-Rae Holmes and her surviving husband Alan; his step-children, Marc Theriault and his wife Bonnie, Michael Theriault and his wife Heidi, and Kim Calden and her companion Ken Woodrow; his 15 loving grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy Potvin, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Tuesday, July 30th from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Burial will take place at later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's honor to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843, or to The , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 28, 2019