John T. Golden
1943 - 2020
Loving husband, father,

grandfather, brother

Windham, NH

John T. Golden, 77 formerly of Dracut, MA passed away on Sunday June 7th, 2020 at his home in Windham, NH surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. He was the husband of Roberta L. Golden (Callahan) for 52 years also formerly of Dracut, MA.

Born in Dracut on April 30, 1943, he was a son of the late Thomas A. and Cecile (Dumont) Golden.

John was a graduate of Dracut High School in 1961 and then later enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1964 where he served as a Medical Specialist until he was honorably discharged in 1970.

He was employed at Murray Printing Company for 25 years as a Book Binder until moving to Bradford and Bigelow in 1987.

He was a member of St. Matthews Church in Windham, NH. He was also an avid sports fan, especially the New England Patriots and his "Lollypops".

In addition to his wife, Roberta, he is survived by his four children, daughter, Patricia M. Bean (Golden) and her husband Marc of Londonderry NH, son Thomas A. Golden and his wife Bernadette of Derry, NH, son J. Timothy Golden and his wife Brenda of Dracut, MA, son Brian G. Golden and his wife Patricia of Derry, NH. He is also survived by his eight grandsons, Bryan T. Golden of Manchester, NH, William C. Bean of Londonderry, NH, Christian J. Golden of Manchester, NH, Jacob T. Golden of Dracut, MA, Joshua J. Bean of Londonderry, NH, Jason M. Golden of Dracut, MA, Aiden J. Golden of Derry, NH and Gavin D. Golden of Derry, NH,

He is also survived by his siblings: sisters Patricia Fitzgerald and her late husband John "Jack" of Dracut, MA, sister Celine Krawczyk, and her late husband Richard of Dracut, MA, sister Donna Richardson and her husband Robert of Dracut, MA, bother-in-law to late Laurence W. Callahan and his wife Judith of Minocqua, WI, sister-in-law, Elizabeth A. Silva of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, sister-in-law Margaret Rose and her husband Richard of Derry, NH, and sister-in-law Martha P. Callahan of Beverly, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews.

He was predeceased by sisters: Lorraine (Golden) and John Langland of Dracut, MA, Jacqueline (Golden) and Joseph Curran Jr. of Woburn, MA, Sheila (Golden) and Edward Richardson of Tyngsboro, MA, sister-in-law Cynthia F. Langton and her husband Roger "Joe" of Pelham, NH, brother-in-law, Martin J. Callahan of Dracut, MA.

Funeral Services were held privately. In lieu of Flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, Phone: 866-232-8484. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for John T. Golden



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Burial
St. Patrick Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Trish Golden Bean and all the members of the Golden family, extended family and friends...we are so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Jayne & David Ricardo
Friend
June 10, 2020
Bobbi and the Golden family, I am very sorry for your loss.
Chris Bernard
