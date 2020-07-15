John T. Hayes



John T. Hayes, born in Lowell and a citizen of the world, having lived in Greece and Australia, died July 7, 2020, in Hospicare Residence of Tompkins County, Ithaca, NY. He was 71.



John was the son of the late Paul C. and Evelyn Hayes. Prior to his retirement, John, lover of literature and fine wine, served for many years as a beloved Professor of English in the School of Education at DePaul University, Chicago, IL. His students described him as a "true gentleman and scholar" and a "thoughtful, intelligent, caring teacher."



John is survived by daughter Kathryn Levesque and her husband Michael of Amherst, NH; and son Graham Toma Gabriel of Chicago, IL, as well as two grandchildren, Bella and Jay Levesque.



Regardless of where he lived, John remained an avid fan of his hometown teams - the Red Sox and Celtics. His surviving siblings include: sisters Elizabeth Rawnsley of Lowell, Jean Guthrie of Westford, and Christine, and husband William, LeLacheur of Littleton; and brother Mike Hayes and wife Linda of Nebraska. John also leaves many nieces and nephews.



Mark Twain wrote that "no man is a failure who has friends." This is certainly true of John, accumulating many wonderful memories with many wonderful friends, including David Brown, Jeff Kuzmic, and Ed Scheffler.



Lover of Shakespeare that he was, John embraced and will live on in these words:



"If you read this line, remember not



The hand that writ it, for I love you so



That I in your sweet thoughts would be forgot,



If thinking on me then should make you woe."



