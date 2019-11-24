|
formerly of Dracut and Windham, NH
FORT MYERS, FL
John V. Roy, age 74, a resident of Fort Myers, FL and former resident of Dracut and Windham, NH died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Kimberly A. (Brady) Roy, to whom he was married for 22 years.
He was born in Lowell on August 13, 1945, and was a son of the late Henry and Grace (Caron) Roy. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Lowell and he earned his master plumber certification from the former Lowell Technical College.
Prior to his illness, John was employed as a plumbing estimator for DanCel in Wakefield. Earlier in his career he was the owner of Metropolitan Plumbing in Dracut for many years.
He was a communicant of St. Francis Church in Dracut for many years and was a longtime member and past president of the Dracut Rotary.
John was an avid New England Patriots fan and a longtime season ticket holder. He also loved the Boston Red Sox.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John H. Roy of Lowell; three daughters, Kimberley Roy and her companion Aaron Carroll of Concord, NH, Krystle Garneau and her fiancé Peter Fair of Labelle, FL, and Ashley McInnis and her husband Joseph of Plymouth; two grandchildren, Christian Enwright and Matthew Roy; two brothers, Gerald Roy and his wife Kathleen of Providence, RI and Normand Roy and his wife Diane of Fort Myers, FL; a sister, Georgette Dupuis and her husband Ernie of Lowell; dear friends, Leo and Kimberly Mello of North Chelmsford; and many nieces and nephews, including Roy Campbell, who was like a little brother to him.
He was also the father of the late Keith Roy and the brother of the late Marguerite Campbell and the late Pauline Boudreau.
ROY
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 9:30 until 11:30 AM followed by his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 12 Noon at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's Memory to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019