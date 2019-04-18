|
|
John Vasilakopoulos, 96
NEW HAMPSHIRE - Mr. John Vasilakopoulos, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday April 15th at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on September 29, 1922 in Salem, Massachusetts a son of the late Arthur and Georgia Vasilakopoulos.
John served his country in the Air Force during World War II. He worked at Purity Supreme and later at Stop and Shop in their Deli Departments for many years up until his retirement.
He was an active member in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where he participated in the church's choir and also was a former Board of Director.
John's family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Courville of Nashua who gave John the utmost love and care.
John leaves behind his loving wife of sixty - six years, Sophia "Sophie" (Savaris) Vasilakopoulos; his daughter, Gina Bleau and her husband Robert, his grandchildren, Matthew and Kathleen, Joshua and Emi, Benjamin and Lynn; three great- grandchildren, Rylan, Jayden and Natalie; also many nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his brothers, Spiro, Peter, Billy, Angelo, Christo and his sister Rose Bosse.
VASILAKOPOULOS - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Friday morning, April 19th from 9:00 am to 10:30am. His funeral will follow with a Funeral Service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to The Courville at Nashua, 22 Hunt St., Nashua, NH 03060. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to ww.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 18, 2019