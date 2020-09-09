John W. Bardzik, known to his family and friends as Jay, passed away on September 4th surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle at a Boston Hospital.
Born to John & Stephanie (Nawrocka) Bardzik on April 15 1927, a day he was always aware was tax day.
Jay spent 59 incredible years married to his beloved Mary Theresa Peroney.
Educated in the Dracut schools, he graduated from Lowell Textile Institute (UMass).
John was proud of his service as 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War from which he received the Bronze Star. He was a lifelong member of the Polish American Veterans.
He was employed as superintendent of JP Stevens textile mill in Dracut and later successfully started his own metals reclaiming business.
A little hard of hearing in his later years, Jay enjoyed listening (loudly) to the Polish polka radio stations. Trips to Foxwoods and Rockingham always seemed to be profitable according to him. John loved tending to his bountiful garden while his wife was responsible for preserving the produce.
Jay was extremely proud of his children John, Susan, James and his wife Debbie and being Joshua's Dzia-Dzia.
He was the last of 7 siblings, Stanley, Thaddeus, Edward, Henry, Helen Bardzik & Sophie McDuffee.
Jay, your caring, quick mind, innate strength and stubbornness will never be forgotten. We miss and love you so much. You will always be in our hearts.
It being John's wishes, private services were held. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in John's name for prostate cancer to Patient Access Network Foundation, P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore MD 21275-6408 (donate.panfoundation.org
)
