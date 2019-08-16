Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Boisseau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Boisseau Sr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Boisseau Sr. Obituary
Sandown, NH

John W. "Jack" Boisseau, Sr., age 81, longtime Chelmsford resident, recently of Sandown, NH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Parkland Medical Center, Derry, NH, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Helen A. (Roy) Boisseau with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. He was born in Ayer, MA on April 5, 1938 and was a son of the late Richard and Marie (Little) Boisseau. Jack was raised in Ayer and after earning his Associates Degree, entered the military proudly serving in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime employee of Varian Vacuum Technologies in Lexington as an electronics buyer until his retirement. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed woodworking and taking his creations to various craft fairs. He was an avid gardener who loved spending time in his yard. Most of all, Jack cherished the time he spent with his family. In addition to his loving wife, Jack leaves his children; Michelle Sargent and her husband Russell of Nashua, James Boisseau and his wife Kathy of Riverview, FL, John W. Boisseau, Jr., of Sandown, and Edward Boisseau and his wife Jill of Chelmsford, his 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and his siblings; Elizabeth Williams of So. Carolina, and Richard Boisseau and his wife Gertrude of Ohio. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sadly he is predeceased by his brother James Boisseau.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 2:30 - 5:30 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM. and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for John W. Boisseau, Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now