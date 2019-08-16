|
|
Sandown, NH
John W. "Jack" Boisseau, Sr., age 81, longtime Chelmsford resident, recently of Sandown, NH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Parkland Medical Center, Derry, NH, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Helen A. (Roy) Boisseau with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. He was born in Ayer, MA on April 5, 1938 and was a son of the late Richard and Marie (Little) Boisseau. Jack was raised in Ayer and after earning his Associates Degree, entered the military proudly serving in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime employee of Varian Vacuum Technologies in Lexington as an electronics buyer until his retirement. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed woodworking and taking his creations to various craft fairs. He was an avid gardener who loved spending time in his yard. Most of all, Jack cherished the time he spent with his family. In addition to his loving wife, Jack leaves his children; Michelle Sargent and her husband Russell of Nashua, James Boisseau and his wife Kathy of Riverview, FL, John W. Boisseau, Jr., of Sandown, and Edward Boisseau and his wife Jill of Chelmsford, his 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and his siblings; Elizabeth Williams of So. Carolina, and Richard Boisseau and his wife Gertrude of Ohio. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sadly he is predeceased by his brother James Boisseau.
Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 2:30 - 5:30 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM. and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019