Loving Husband, Father,Grandfather, Great-GrandfatherU.S. Army Korean War VeteranJohn W. Mowatt, 88, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died peacefully on April 21, 2020, surrounded by the loving staff at Life Care Center in Billerica. He was the devoted husband for 62 years of the late Anita M. (Furtado) Mowatt, who died in 2017.Born in Lowell, September 6, 1931, he was the son of the late John J. and Elizabeth (Montague) Mowatt.Mr. Mowatt enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948, serving with the HQ Battery 78th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, until his honorable discharge in 1951. He worked as an appliance repairman for many years.Though happily retired, John remained very active at the VFW Post 662 in Lowell where he served as President of the Board of Directors and Post Commander for many years.He deeply loved his family who knew that, beyond a shadow of a doubt, he was always there for them. John enjoyed taking long back-road rides, especially to the beach, going out to eat, participating in all family and VFW events, or simply grabbing a coffee and an Elliot's hotdog with the love of his life, Anita.He is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Briere of Lowell, Carla Trigones of Dracut, and Denise Vachon and her husband Raymond of Tyngsborough, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Gary Mowatt, and brother of the late Mildred E. Holt.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Fallon Health/Pace Program of Lowell, who loved and cared deeply for our wonderful father.SERVICEIt being his wish, a private family graveside service was held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Please visit John's life tribute at