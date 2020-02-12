Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Rigg


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Rigg Obituary
of Lowell; 90

LOWELL, MA

John W. Rigg (90) of Lowell, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family who, along with Merrimack Valley Hospice, made it possible for him to spend his final days in the home that he loved.

Born in South Gate, California,he was the son of John H. and Jessie J. (Jackson) Rigg of Lowell. He was married to the late Ruth I. (Muldoon) Rigg for 47 years. He served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Knickerbocker Club in South Lowell.

John was a retired Carpenter and a member of the New England Carpenters Union. In addition, he also worked for Wang Laboratories Carpentry Shop for many years.

He is survived by a son, John W. Rigg and his wife Kathleen (Bickford) of Lowell, a daughter, Kathleen I. (Rigg) Vezina and her husband David of Raymond, NH and a son, Dale P. Rigg of Sebago, ME. He was also the father of Patricia A. (Rigg) Mistkowski who passed on January 30, 2019.

John had six grandchildren whom he adored, Matthew McCarron and his wife Kim (Provost), Bradford Charters and his wife Maureen (Woodard), Adam Charters and his wife Rebecca (Harland), Ryan Charters, Jonathan Rigg and Allison Rigg. He also had eight great-grandchildren, Cody and Amanda McCarron, Aria Rigg, Hunter and Colton Charters, Maeve Charters, as well as newborn twins, Cliona and Deirdre Charters.

He was the brother of the late Wayne Rigg and the late Arthur Rigg. He is survived by his brother-in-law James Muldoon and his wife Ruth, his sister-in-law Patricia (Muldoon) Anderson and her husband Norman and brother-in-law Lawrence Muldoon.

John was an avid fisherman who loved camping, the Patriots and the Red Sox. His favorite pastime,however, was simply spending time with his family. His passing creates a huge emptiness that will be impossible to fill but his family was blessed to call this wonderful man "Dad/Papa".

Rigg

His funeral services will be private at the family's request with burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence, story or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for John W. Rigg
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -