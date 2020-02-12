|
John W. Rigg (90) of Lowell, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family who, along with Merrimack Valley Hospice, made it possible for him to spend his final days in the home that he loved.
Born in South Gate, California,he was the son of John H. and Jessie J. (Jackson) Rigg of Lowell. He was married to the late Ruth I. (Muldoon) Rigg for 47 years. He served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the Knickerbocker Club in South Lowell.
John was a retired Carpenter and a member of the New England Carpenters Union. In addition, he also worked for Wang Laboratories Carpentry Shop for many years.
He is survived by a son, John W. Rigg and his wife Kathleen (Bickford) of Lowell, a daughter, Kathleen I. (Rigg) Vezina and her husband David of Raymond, NH and a son, Dale P. Rigg of Sebago, ME. He was also the father of Patricia A. (Rigg) Mistkowski who passed on January 30, 2019.
John had six grandchildren whom he adored, Matthew McCarron and his wife Kim (Provost), Bradford Charters and his wife Maureen (Woodard), Adam Charters and his wife Rebecca (Harland), Ryan Charters, Jonathan Rigg and Allison Rigg. He also had eight great-grandchildren, Cody and Amanda McCarron, Aria Rigg, Hunter and Colton Charters, Maeve Charters, as well as newborn twins, Cliona and Deirdre Charters.
He was the brother of the late Wayne Rigg and the late Arthur Rigg. He is survived by his brother-in-law James Muldoon and his wife Ruth, his sister-in-law Patricia (Muldoon) Anderson and her husband Norman and brother-in-law Lawrence Muldoon.
John was an avid fisherman who loved camping, the Patriots and the Red Sox. His favorite pastime,however, was simply spending time with his family. His passing creates a huge emptiness that will be impossible to fill but his family was blessed to call this wonderful man "Dad/Papa".
His funeral services will be private at the family's request with burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell.
