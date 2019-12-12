|
John W. Woodbury, 85 of Pelham, NH, died Monday at Southern NH Medical Center, Nashua, NH.
John was born in Lowell, MA, where he grew up, was educated, and graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1951. He was the Carney Medal recipient as well as the Alice FD Pearson Medal for accounting at Lowell High. He was a member of the National Honor Society and boy officer. He graduated from Bentley School of Accounting & Finance, class of 1955.
John Entered the US Army in 1956, where he served in the Army Corp of Engineers, and served in Lebanon, Germany, and France. He received the Expandatory Medal for good conduct.
A longtime resident of Pelham, NH, John was a past chairman and member of the Pelham School Board and the Pelham PTA. He also served on the school building committee. John was also a longtime coach of the Pelham Little League. He enjoyed chaperoning his grandchildren's field trips and attended every one of their school and sporting events. John was a member of the Pelham Post 10722 and a 62-year Mason of the William North Lodge of Lowell. He played softball for many years and coached a woman's softball team, RGA Tire in Pelham. He also enjoyed bowling in leagues for many years.
He also worked as an accountant for the Courier Citizen Co. and retired from Nimcor Corp. John then worked as a tax examiner for the IRS.
John was predeceased by his siblings George A. Woodbury and Marion Corbridge.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Judith "Judy" (Hayes) Woodbury of Pelham, NH, Son: Robert and his wife Cynthia Woodbury of Salem, NH and Robin and her husband Richard Metivier of Hudson, NH,Grandchildren: Ryan, Kevin, and Robert Woodbury Jr., Ashley Marks, and Joshua Metivier,Great Grandchildren: Thatcher, Madison, and Ryder, and a fourth due any day Nora, Several Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec.15th from 2-5 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 16th at 11 AM at the First Congregational Church, Pelham, NH. Burial will follow in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Post 10722, 6 Main St, Pelham, NH 03076 or to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd, Merrimack, NH 03054.
For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 12, 2019