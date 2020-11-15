1/1
John Warren Wadman
of Chelmsford, MA

John Warren Wadman, 82, of Chelmsford, MA died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill due to complications of Parkinsons Disease.

Born in Medford, MA, he was the son of the late Kenneth S Wadman and Dorothy (Cochrane) Wadman.

He graduated from Medford High School with the class of 1955, then continued playing hockey for Dartmouth College with the class of 1959 with a BS in Chemistry and Brooklyn Poly Tech with a PHD in Chemistry in1966.

John was a member of the Renaissance Club in Lowell and the Chelmsford Senior Day Program. He followed all Boston Sports avidly and played cribbage.

He is survived by his sons John Paul Wadman of Jacksonville, FL and Warren Wadman of Rye, New York, their mother Nancy (Lippman, Wadman) Freeman, a sister Susan Juhola (Donald) of Chelmsford, MA, a dear niece Johnna Daly of Chelmford, MA and many nieces , nephews and cousins. A friend to all he met.

He was the father of the late Brian Wadman and brother of the late Karen Daly, Kenneth W Wadman and Marlene Muirhead.

WADMAN

John Warren Wadman of Chelmsford, MA died Monday, November 09, 2020. At this time there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a future safe date. Memorials may be made in his name to the Renaissance Club, 176 Walker St. Lowell, MA.01854 or Table of Plenty, Inc, PO Box 321, Chelmsford, Ma 01824. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
