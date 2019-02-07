John "Jack" William Gannon

DRACUT - John W. "Jack" Gannon, a Dracut resident, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 75.



Born in Lowell on February 15, 1943, he was the son of the late John J. and Grace (McEvoy) Gannon.



Jack was educated in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School and Newbury College with a degree in business.



Prior to his retirement Jack worked for many years as a process manager at Nortel Networks and as a call center manager at Honeywell Corporation.



One of Jack's favorite hobbies was playing Pool. He played on many APA pool leagues, in tournaments throughout Massachusetts, and made it to Las Vegas the years of 2002, 2007, and 2014. Jack was also an avid card player. He played 45's with friends and family every chance he got and taught all of his children and grandchildren how to play poker and 45's. Two of Jack's best buddies were his dogs, Lucy and Diego, they would always accompany him on his morning trips to Shaws for buttermilk pancakes. Jack was meticulous about his yard. He would spend hours on weekends manicuring the hedges, fixing the sprinklers, and making sure the pool was crystal clear.



Jack had a very vibrant spirit. He would crack jokes and dance to his favorite 50's music. A level headed and logical man, Jack taught his kids the value of having good character, that hard work pays off, and although bad things will happen in life, how we react and respond is what defines us.



Above all else, family was paramount to Jack. He relished his role as World's Greatest Dad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and friend. Survivors include his children and their spouses, Kelly Jean Gagnon and John McDonald, John William, Jr. and Stephanie Gannon, Erin Marie Gannon, Patrick Michael and Jamie Gannon, Naychelle and Gilbert Gandia, Deloris and Brendan Toomey all of Dracut; his grandchildren, Gerald J. Gagnon, III and his wife Melanie, Brittany M. Gagnon, Brianna E. Gagnon, Joshua J. Gagnon, John W. Gannon, III, Kelsey L. Gannon and Corey Ferreira, Corbin J. Gannon, Cody J. Gannon, Alexis G. Gannon, Brodie Shea Gannon, Michael P. Gannon, Liam J. Gannon, Jack J. Toomey; great-grandchildren, Grace R. Gagnon, Gerald J. Gagnon, IV, Madison L. Clark, Olivia M. Clark, Lucas J. Ferreira; his sisters and brothers-in- law, Joanne and Francis Glavin, Joyce and Richard Vigeant and their children, Sam, Daisy, Anna Rose Glavin, Jessie and Garret Vigeant, and many cousins. Jack was also the former husband of Judith Helen Fisk.



GANNON - Relatives and friends are invited to Jack's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 8 PM on Friday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Burial will be held at a later date. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary