John William Normandie Jr.
1943 - 2020
Beloved Husband

Lowell

John William Normandie, Jr., 77, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of Kimberly A. (Slattery) Normandie, with whom he had celebrated their thirty-third wedding anniversary this year.

A son of the late John William Normandie, Sr., and the late Geraldine (Masse) Normandie, he was born May 30, 1943 in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools.

He made his home in the Belvidere Section of the city and retired from the City of Lowell School Department where he worked as a Senior Custodian for thirty-three years.

John loved spending time with his beloved wife, Kim, especially taking day trips to the beach and eating out at various restaurants. His favorite past time was spending time at the house they owned in Corinth, Vermont. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter, and was a former member of the B.P.O.E. Lowell Lodge of Elks.

In addition to the love of his life, Kim, he is survived by his mother in law, Mary F. Slattery of Lowell, with whom he and Kim resided; his siblings, Sharon Hebert of Florida, David Normandie and his wife, Diane of Lowell, Dennis Normandie of Merrimack, MA, Sandy Kulakowski of Athol, MA, and Steve Normandie and his wife, Joanne of Lowell; many nieces and nephews; and his good friends in Vermont. He will be especially missed by his beloved cat, Mia-Grace.

He was also a brother of the late Albert Normandie, and brother in law of the late Grace Normandie, and the late Roger Hebert Sr..

Memorials in John's name to Best Friends Animal Shelter, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kenab, UT or online at https://bestfriends.org. At his request funeral services have been omitted. Arrangements by the MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence



View the online memorial for John William Normandie, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

November 9, 2020
John was a beautiful person inside and out. It was always a pleasure to see him. Kim, I am extending my condolences to you, mom, and the rest of his family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kimberly A. Vires
Friend
