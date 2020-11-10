Beloved Husband
Lowell
John William Normandie, Jr., 77, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of Kimberly A. (Slattery) Normandie, with whom he had celebrated their thirty-third wedding anniversary this year.
A son of the late John William Normandie, Sr., and the late Geraldine (Masse) Normandie, he was born May 30, 1943 in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools.
He made his home in the Belvidere Section of the city and retired from the City of Lowell School Department where he worked as a Senior Custodian for thirty-three years.
John loved spending time with his beloved wife, Kim, especially taking day trips to the beach and eating out at various restaurants. His favorite past time was spending time at the house they owned in Corinth, Vermont. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter, and was a former member of the B.P.O.E. Lowell Lodge of Elks.
In addition to the love of his life, Kim, he is survived by his mother in law, Mary F. Slattery of Lowell, with whom he and Kim resided; his siblings, Sharon Hebert of Florida, David Normandie and his wife, Diane of Lowell, Dennis Normandie of Merrimack, MA, Sandy Kulakowski of Athol, MA, and Steve Normandie and his wife, Joanne of Lowell; many nieces and nephews; and his good friends in Vermont. He will be especially missed by his beloved cat, Mia-Grace.
He was also a brother of the late Albert Normandie, and brother in law of the late Grace Normandie, and the late Roger Hebert Sr..
Memorials in John's name to Best Friends Animal Shelter, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kenab, UT or online at https://bestfriends.org
At his request funeral services have been omitted.
