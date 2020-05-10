Competitive Roller Skating Coach
LOWELL
John Wilson, a longtime resident of Lowell in the Upper Highlands section of the city, passed away on Wednesday, May 6th at Northwood Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Lowell after a few years of declining health.
He was married to his wife Susan (Dupuis) Wilson and celebrated their wedding anniversary on September 25th.
Born in Lawrence, MA, on September 23rd, he was the son of the late John and Muriel Wilson. He was educated in the Lawrence school system graduating from Lawrence High School.
Bob enjoyed every minute of life. He adored his wife Susan and was incredibly proud of both of his children Kalindi and Narayana as well as his 4 grandchildren. His family will cherish all the fond memories that we were lucky to have had. Bob loved his family, friends and his beloved dog Gracie with whom he had many wonderful daily walks in the State Forest together.
Having been introduced to the sport of Roller Skating at Skateland in Haverhill, MA by his uncle in his teens, Bob turned a passion for competitive skating into his lifelong career for well over the last 50 years. Bob was a Certified USA Roller Sports coach as well as a member of the New England Region Hall of Fame. Having started his teaching career at Skateland in Haverhill he went on to teach at various skating rinks in New England spending the most of his career at the Hi-Hat in Lowell and Roller Kingdom in Hudson, MA. Bob's love of the sport was infectious and whether it was a beginner skater or a competitive skater he gave every lesson he taught his undivided attention. Having coached numerous nationally ranked skaters Bob just loved promoting the sport and giving back to the skating community.
Besides his love of family, friends and skating Bob loved to play golf at various courses in the area with his wife Susan. Another note that most did not know about Bob was he loved to paint. Our family is blessed to have so many of these treasures that Bob painted displayed in our homes.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Kalindi and her husband Doug Hooper of Kingsville, MD; his son Narayana Wilson and his companion Donna Kilmore of Catonsville, MD; two brothers Steve Wilson and his wife Diane of Derry, NH and Richard Wilson of Derry, NH; a sister Nancy Ruais of Bryson City, NC; four grandchildren Clementine and Max Hooper, Forrest and Zinnia Wilson; sister-in-law Kathy and her husband Bob Dalton of Lowell, as well as nieces and nephews Raymond and Renee Ruais, Melinda Deming, Brian Wilson and Lindsey Wilson.
His family would like to thank the nurses, aides, physical and occupational therapist at Northwood for their care while Bob was there.
WILSON
John Wilson of Lowell, died May 6, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Lowell Humane Society in his name. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251- 4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for John "Bob" Wilson
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.