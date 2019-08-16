|
|
John Xigoros
of Dracut
John Xigoros of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly to the lord on August 7, in Kalamata, Greece. He was born in Kamara, Greece in 1943. He grew up working on his father's farms. He was proud to have served in the Greek navy and told many tales of the sea. He immigrated to the United States in the late 60s with his family. He returned to Greece in 1971 to marry his loving wife Ekaterini. They worked tremendously hard together to achieve the American Dream. He is the proud founder of Broadway Pizza in Lowell which was established in 1978 and also owns numerous real estate properties. John also enjoyed the outdoors and his mobile ice cream truck business which he enjoyed tirelessly for almost 50 years.
John had an infectious smile and great sense of humor and was loved by all. He loved people and good company. He loved and enjoyed his holiday gatherings and would sing folk songs from his motherland Greece and would play his clarinet. John loved Dimotika and live Greek music. He would hire a Greek band for every one of his special events. He was the life of the party and he truly enjoyed entertaining his guests. He had a beautiful voice, he was also the chanter and member at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell.
He loved learning about history and hearing about everyone's personal journeys. But above all he loved telling stories and captivating his audience with his renowned attention to detail. He enjoyed annual trips back to his motherland for vacation annually but always talked about how much he loved his US homeland and was a true proud American. He would spend countless hours gardening and landscaping his beautiful home with his love, Ekaterini.
John was a wonderful family man. Above all of his accomplishments in his life his greatest pride which he always considered his greatest joy and highest achievement in his life were his wife, children and grandchildren. In return he was loved, respected and adored and will be unimaginably missed by all of them. His memory will live forever in our hearts!
John was born in Kamara, Greece to Efstathios and Yiannoula (Tanglis) Xigoros. He is predeceased by his beloved stepmother Evgenia Xigoros. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Ekaterini (Papageorgiou) Xigoros, and his three children, two daughters Virginia Psikarakis and her husband Anthony, and their children Emanuel, Yianni and Demitra, Pamela Georgakakis and her husband NIkos and their children Dimitri and Yianni and their son Steven Xigoros and his wife Aggeliki and their children Yianni and Katerina. He is survived by his brothers Athanasios Xigoros, Demitrios Xigoros and his wife Toula, his sister Christina Pournaras and late brother in law Nikolaos, and his sister Vasiliki Sotirakos and brother-in-law Costas. He is predeceased by his brother Fotios Xigoros and his wife Stavroula and his sister Georgia Hantzis and her husband Kosta. He is survived by his beloved mother-in-law Panagiota Papageorgiou and predeceased by his father-in-law Sotirios Papageorgiou. He is also survived by his five brother-in-laws Anastasios Papageorgiou and his wife Soula, Athanasios Papageorgiou and his wife Loula, Ilias Papageorgiou and his wife Maria, Nikolaos Papageorgiou and his wife Rosa, and Evangelos Papageorgiou and wife Vasiliki. And many loving nieces and nephews.
XIGOROS - Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1160 Mammoth Rd., Dracut, Mass. at 11:30AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 9:30AM to 11:30AM at the church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Westlawn I Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2019