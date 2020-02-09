|
|
Jon Karl Bickford
Jon Karl Bickford, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 1, 2020. Jon was born April 6, 1965 in Lowell, MA. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 30 years, Lucy (Goodwin); and loving father to their children, Riley, Bailey and Ollie. He is also survived by his parents, Frederick (Bing) and Claire Bickford of Chelmsford, MA; brothers Norman and Russell and sister Karyn (Boda); an extended in-law family; adoring nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 3-7 pm at the Andover Country Club. In remembrance of Jon, donations may be made to Toys for Tots.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 9, 2020