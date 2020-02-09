Home

Jon Karl Bickford

Jon Karl Bickford Obituary
Jon Karl Bickford

Jon Karl Bickford, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 1, 2020. Jon was born April 6, 1965 in Lowell, MA. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 30 years, Lucy (Goodwin); and loving father to their children, Riley, Bailey and Ollie. He is also survived by his parents, Frederick (Bing) and Claire Bickford of Chelmsford, MA; brothers Norman and Russell and sister Karyn (Boda); an extended in-law family; adoring nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 3-7 pm at the Andover Country Club. In remembrance of Jon, donations may be made to Toys for Tots.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
