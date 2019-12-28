|
US Navy Veteran
LOWELL
Jonathan "Jon" E. Marshall, 59, of Lowell, passed away peacefully December 19, 2019, in Peabody, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Lowell, January 16, 1960, he was raised in North Chelmsford, a son of the late Warren Joseph Jr. and Agnes (Julie) Elie Marshall. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran.
A stonemason by trade, Jon was a devoted family man who enjoyed playing the harmonica, singing, listening to music, camping, and telling jokes. Always happy, his smile lit up every room he walked into.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Lillian "Joy" Miller, a son, Blair and his wife Danielle of Chelmsford, two daughters, Ashley and her husband Welby of Salem, MA, and Paige and her husband Zack of Hudson, NH; two sisters, Jessie and Amy of Chelmsford, and many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends. He was the brother of the late Julie and Wayne.
Marshall
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell, on Monday from 4 to 5:15 PM, followed by his Funeral Service at 5:30 PM. Interment is private. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Jon's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 28, 2019