Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:15 PM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:30 PM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan E. Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan E. Marshall Obituary
US Navy Veteran

LOWELL

Jonathan "Jon" E. Marshall, 59, of Lowell, passed away peacefully December 19, 2019, in Peabody, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Lowell, January 16, 1960, he was raised in North Chelmsford, a son of the late Warren Joseph Jr. and Agnes (Julie) Elie Marshall. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran.

A stonemason by trade, Jon was a devoted family man who enjoyed playing the harmonica, singing, listening to music, camping, and telling jokes. Always happy, his smile lit up every room he walked into.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Lillian "Joy" Miller, a son, Blair and his wife Danielle of Chelmsford, two daughters, Ashley and her husband Welby of Salem, MA, and Paige and her husband Zack of Hudson, NH; two sisters, Jessie and Amy of Chelmsford, and many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends. He was the brother of the late Julie and Wayne.

Marshall

Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell, on Monday from 4 to 5:15 PM, followed by his Funeral Service at 5:30 PM. Interment is private. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Jon's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -