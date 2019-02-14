Jorge Alberto Lopez-Roman

of Lowell



LOWELL - Jorge Alberto Lopez-Roman, of Lowell passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 with his family by his side.



Jorge was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on June 3, 1958 and was the son of Jorge Lopez Rivera and the late Vidalina Roman Jorge, both of Ponce, Puerto Rico. He was raised in Ponce where he attended area schools graduating in 1978 from The Vocational School of Ponce.



For many years, Jorge was the dedicated caretaker of his parents; that was his life's work. He was also employed as a security guard in both Puerto Rico and in the Greater Lowell area for many years before illness forced his early retirement.



In his younger days, Jorge studied architecture. He was very proud of the letters he received from the University of Puerto Rico School of Architecture. He always enjoyed playing chess and kept a certificate he received in middle school. He had a passion for writing, especially poetry, listening to Jazz music, and was a fan of Ruben Blades. He was well versed in philosophy and enjoyed reading from authors like Max Lucado. Although he had many passions throughout his life, spending time with his family was the most important to him, especially being a part of his extended family.



In addition to his father, Jorge Lopez Rivera, he is survived by his two sisters, Maria Lopez and Juanita Lopez, cousins, nieces, and nephew.



ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary