Jorge Ferreira Caires
1942 - 2020
Of Lowell, MA

LOWELL

Mr. Jorge Ferreira Caires of Lowell died Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was married to Mrs. Maria (Adelina) Caires with whom he would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on November 18, 2020.

Born in Madeira Island, Portugal on June 19, 1942, the son of the late Manuel and Isabel (Ferreira) de Caires.

He was employed for many years as the Foreman with the Town of Chelmsford in the Cemetery Dept. until his retirement in 2007.

He was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Lowell.

Jorge was an avid musician; he composed and released twelve albums with his wife, Maria as Duo Caires and was well known in the Portuguese Community as well as internationally. He also enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with family and friends.

Besides his loving wife, Maria, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Fatinha (Duarte) Caires of Hudson, NH, three cherished grandchildren, Kaylah and her husband Matthew Canarelli, Jake and Kassidy Caires all of Hudson, NH.

He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, the late Americo Caires who died during WWII, Manuel Caires of Lowell who died in 1946, Celestino Caires of Madeira, Portugal who died in 1943, Maria Caires of Lowell who died in 1918, Laurenco Caires of Madeira, Portugal who died in 1938, Cesar de Caires of Chelmsford who died in 2000, Claudio Ferreira Caires of Lowell who died in 2005, and Jose P. Caires of Lowell who died in 1990, Maria Isabel Valente of Lowell who died in 2006, and Raimundo Caires of Lowell who died in 2011.

CAIRES

Jorge Ferreira Caires of Lowell died July 13, 2020. Visiting hours Thurs. 3-7 p.m. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 9am at St. Anthony Church in Lowell. Please meet at church. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Jorge Ferreira Caires


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
