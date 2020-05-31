United in Marriage September 25, 1977
LOWELL - José Carlos Medina, 66, and Fernanda C. (Fagundes) Medina, 62, died tragically on Thursday, May 21, 2020. They shared over 42 years of marriage, having shared their vows on September 25, 1977.
José was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal, on November 3, 1953, a son of the late Manuel S. and Francelina T. (DaSilva) Medina. At the age of 15, he emigrated and settled with his parents and younger brother in the Back Central neighborhood. José attended school on the island and some years in the Lowell School System but preferred to work. He retired from Freudenberg Non-Wovens following over 30 years of service. To stay active, he worked several part-time jobs, his most recent at One-Stop Oakdale Liquors. He enjoyed tending to his garden growing vegetables which were enjoyed in many home cooked meals, catching dinner while fishing at Cape Cod and playing sueca with family during get-togethers.
Fernanda was born in Terceira, Azores, Portugal on November 3, 1957, a daughter of the late Mateus B. Fagundes and Maria C. (Meneses) Fagundes who survives her. At the age of 16, she and her family emigrated and settled in the Back Central neighborhood. Fernanda worked towards a High School GED and received an Associate Degree, but she never stopped learning. She worked as a claims representative for the Social Security Office in Boston for 19 years, befriending many during her long commutes on the train. Fernanda enjoyed knitting and crocheting having gifted and donated many beautiful hand-crafted items. She also enjoyed cooking and baking Portuguese dishes and desserts that were enjoyed by many.
José and Fernanda first saw each other in church and two years later were married at St. Anthony's where they continued to attend weekly masses. For 40 years, they enjoyed camping in their trailer entertaining visitors and during the last decade spent every summer weekend at Cape Cod. They also enjoyed traveling, be it back to the "old country," or exploring new places such as Fátima, Vatican City, the Holy Land and many other parts of Europe. They also felt it important to help those in need, be it food for their table, or assisting in settling in after moving to the United States.
Most important to both were spending time with their daughters, caring for their grandsons, and time spent with extended family.
They were members of St. Anthony Parish, The Holy Trinity and the Holy Ghost Society.
They are survived by their two loving daughters, Amy (Medina) Leal and her husband Dario, and Andrea Medina. Their beloved grandsons, Benjamin and Gavin Leal.
José is survived by his siblings, Virgilio Medina and his wife Maria, Rui Medina, his sister-in-law, Maria Medina. He was predeceased by his brother, Victor Medina.
Fernanda is survived by her mother, Maria (Meneses) Fagundes; her siblings, Ernestina Correia and her husband Antonio, Helena Rosa and her husband Antonio, Mateus Fagundes and his wife Filomena, Martinha Rosa and her husband Jose.
They also leave many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services were held privately. Should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to St. Anthony's Parish, 893 Central Street, Lowell, MA 01852. memo: For Community Table. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2020.