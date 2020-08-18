1/1
Jose D. Fazzolari
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather

Lowell

Jose D. "Joe" "Mingo" Fazzolari, 83, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Lowell General Hospital.

Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 27, 1936, he was a son of the late Natalino and Maria Carmella Fazzolari.

While residing in Brazil, Joe served with the country's Air Force.

He had worked at the former Wang Labs., the Oasis Restaurant in Pelham, NH and Gravity Fitness in Dracut.

Mingo was an avid soccer fan and dedicated New York Yankees fan.

He was a communicant of St. Michael Church.

Most important to Joe was time spent with his children and grandchildren, especially special times such as sporting events or a meal at Chucky Cheese's.

He leaves three loving children, Paula Guerin and her husband Michael, Patricia Sousa and her husband Victor, Jr. and Alexander Damasceno, all of Lowell; six beloved grandchildren, Kayla Sousa and her fiancé Christian Catenacci, Emily Sousa and Victor Sousa, III, Sarah Guerin and her significant other Drew Healy, Julia and Matthew Guerin; two beloved great grandchildren, Brynlee and Gracelyn Catenacci; several siblings, many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his former wife, Cleonice (Victol) Fazzolari and her husband Thomas Baca of Lawrence.

Relatives and friends are invited to Jose's Life Celebration on Thursday from 5 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Face coverings are required. Due to Covid -19 restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Jose D. Fazzolari


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved