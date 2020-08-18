Loving Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather
Lowell
Jose D. "Joe" "Mingo" Fazzolari, 83, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 27, 1936, he was a son of the late Natalino and Maria Carmella Fazzolari.
While residing in Brazil, Joe served with the country's Air Force.
He had worked at the former Wang Labs., the Oasis Restaurant in Pelham, NH and Gravity Fitness in Dracut.
Mingo was an avid soccer fan and dedicated New York Yankees fan.
He was a communicant of St. Michael Church.
Most important to Joe was time spent with his children and grandchildren, especially special times such as sporting events or a meal at Chucky Cheese's.
He leaves three loving children, Paula Guerin and her husband Michael, Patricia Sousa and her husband Victor, Jr. and Alexander Damasceno, all of Lowell; six beloved grandchildren, Kayla Sousa and her fiancé Christian Catenacci, Emily Sousa and Victor Sousa, III, Sarah Guerin and her significant other Drew Healy, Julia and Matthew Guerin; two beloved great grandchildren, Brynlee and Gracelyn Catenacci; several siblings, many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his former wife, Cleonice (Victol) Fazzolari and her husband Thomas Baca of Lawrence.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jose's Life Celebration on Thursday from 5 until 8 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Face coverings are required. Due to Covid -19 restrictions, Funeral Services will be private.