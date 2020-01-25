Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME
14 HIGHLAND STREET
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH
893 CENTRAL ST.
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Jose E. Garcia


1940 - 2020
Jose E. Garcia Obituary
of Lowell; 79

LOWELL

Jose E. Garcia, 79, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Eduina (DaSilva) Garcia, with whom he would have celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary on Monday.

A son of the late Joao Correia Garcia and the late Maria Aurora (Serpa) Garcia, he was born February 26, 1940, in Faial, Azores, Portugal. He was raised and educated there, and worked as a farmer in the Azores before coming to the United States with his family on April 3, 1974, settling in Lowell.

Mr. Garcia worked as a machine operator for Prince Packaging for ten years retiring at the age of fifty seven. Prior to working for Prince, he worked for Altotronics, Electro Circuits, and Astro Electronics. He was a communicant of St.Anthony's Church.

Jose loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings. He adored his grandchildren, and would spend as much time as he could with them. He also was passionate about his gardening and was known for his tomato plants in addition to his other plants.

In addition to his loving wife, Eduina, he is survived by his son, Jose Fernando Garcia of NJ; Maria Cruz and her husband, Conception Colon-Cruz, who he treated like his daughter; his grandchildren, Megan Garcia, Ian Garcia, Joshua Garcia, Olga Cruz, and Kayla Cruz; seven great- grandchildren; his sister, Maria Da Conceicao Mederios of Canada; his brother, Manuel Garcia of Faial, Azores; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also a brother of the late Maria Garcia DeFaria and the late Joao Gualberto Garcia.

Garcia

ON MONDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 9 UNTIL 11 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL ST., LOWELL AT 12 P.M. BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE DONATIONS IN HIS MEMORY TO ST. ANTHONY'S CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 25, 2020
