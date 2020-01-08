|
LOWELL
Jose Enrique Rodriguez who was affectionately known by many as "Papa" and "Coach", passed away peacefully at his home in Lowell with his family by his side at the age of 70 on January 3, 2020. He was the husband of Nimia (Rivera) Rodriguez with whom he spent the last 49 years.
He was born on June 14, 1949 in Caguas, Puerto Rico and was a son of Esteban Rodriguez and Laura Medina. He was raised in Puerto Rico by his grandmother, the late Josefa Jimenez Rodriguez and his grandfather, the late Abdon Rodriguez.
Papa was employed in Puerto Rico and Chicago as a master furniture craftsman. More recently he worked at Andover Medical Supply until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, where he was an usher, and he was also an usher at St. Patrick Church in Lowell. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, and often enjoyed horse racing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time camping and vacationing with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Nimia (Rivera) Rodriguez of Lowell, Jose is survived by his four children, Janira Rivera and her husband, Nelson of Lowell, Ivonne Rodriguez of Lowell, Jose Rodriguez and his wife, Jacqueline of Naples, FL, and Loraine Calderon and her husband, Chris of Lowell; and his seven grandchildren, Jailene and Jillian Rivera of Lowell, CJ, Nyzaiah, and Amelia Calderon of Lowell, and Isabella and Lucas Rodriguez of Naples, FL.
He is also survived by his siblings, Aida Merlos and her husband, Urbano of Chicago, Juan Rodriguez and his wife Virginia Caraballo of Lowell, Carmelo Rodriguez and his wife, Mercedes Rodriguez of Puerto Rico, Lucia Calixto and her husband, Miguel of Puerto Rico, Silvia Roque of Orlando, Mary Rodriguez of New York, Felicita Rodriguez of Chicago, and Alicia Rodriguez and her husband, Damian Adroveer Ortiz of Springfield; his good friend, brother in law, and caretaker, Jose Angel Alejandro of Lowell; as well as many nieces, nephews. extended family members, and friends.
ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2020, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 2 P.M. – 6 P.M. AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. ON MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020, YOU ARE WELCOME TO GATHER AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 9 A.M. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND PARISH, 374 STEVENS STREET, LOWELL AT 10 A.M. FOLLOWED BY BURIAL AT ST. MARY CEMETERY IN TEWKSBURY.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020