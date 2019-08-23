Lowell Sun Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1949 - 2019
Jose Luis Costa Obituary
loving husband, father, grandfather; 70

LOWELL

Jose L. Costa, 70, a resident of Lowell, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Boston Medical Center, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Maria I. (Semoes) Costa.

Born in the Azores, Portugal on the island of Terceira on January 17, 1949, he was the son of the late Gabriela V. (Costa) Cordeiro.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Costa was employed as a forklift operator for various local mills.

He was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church.

His affiliations included Holy Ghost Society, the Holy Trinidad and the Portuguese American Civic League, where he loved to play cards and dominoes with his friends. He loved watching baseball and hockey games and rooting for his favorite soccer team, Benfica. Above all he enjoyed the time he spent with his beloved grandchildren and his "grand pups".

In addition to his loving wife of 48 years, Maria, he leaves three children, Larry Costa and his wife Kamrin of Buena Park, CA, Elizabeth Carroll and her husband Jamie of No. Andover and Kelli Garthe and her husband George of Nashua, NH; six grandchildren, Gabriela Costa, Nathan Eliopoulos, Gunnar Costa, Nora Eliopoulos, James Carroll and Mae Carroll; ; also his brother-in law and his wife, two nieces, two grandnephews, many uncles, aunts and several cousins.

COSTA

COSTA

Relatives and friends are invited to Jose's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth St., from 2 until 6 PM on Sunday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 10 AM in St. Anthony Church. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: Holy Ghost Society, 65 Village St., Lowell, MA 01852 or St. Anthony Church, 893 Central St., Lowell, MA 01852.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 23, 2019
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 23, 2019
