Jose M. "Coche" DeJesus, 53, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home, following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Karen J. (Anstiss) DeJesus for 35 years. Jose was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 14, 1965, the son of Basillio and Maria (Ruiz) DeJesus. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1984. Prior to his illness, Jose was employed as a salesman for over 30 years at Jack's Used Auto parts in N. Billerica. Jose was a faithful parishioner of St. Patrick's Church for many years. In his free time Jose loved cookouts with his large, tight- knit family. He loved working on cars and always cheered on his favorite sports teams. Jose enjoyed the holidays and celebrated them fully. Jose was involved in foster care in the Lowell area for over 50 years and positively impacted the lives of many with his generosity and kindness. Above all else, Jose lived for his grandchildren. They will miss him greatly but have made many memories with him and will always feel his love.
In addition to his wife, Karen he is survived by his sons Jose, Jr. and his wife, Stephanie of Chelmsford, Anthony Scott and his friend, Carla Silva both of Lowell, Alex and his friend Jessica Perez both of Lowell, AJ and his friend Shauna Berube both of Nashua, NH and Derek of Lowell; he is also survived by stepdaughter, Analise Rivera of Lowell and his grandchildren Quinn, Skyler, Emma, Elias, Jace, Laylah, and Isabella; his brothers, Basillio and his wife Sonia of Fitchburg, and Carlos and his wife Sonya of Lowell; his sisters Carmen DeJesus and her friend Andres of Lowell, Maria Melendez of Lowell, Nilsa DeJesus of Nashua, NH, Sylvia DeJesus of FL, Sandra Cervantes of Minnesota, Jeanette DeJesus of Bridgeport, CT; brother and sister- in- laws Michelle L. Anstiss, Jerry J. Anstiss, Cathy Anstiss, Carol Anstiss, George Anstiss, William Anstiss, Joseph A. Anstiss and his wife Michelle all of Lowell. Jose also leaves several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jose was the brother of the late Orlando DeJesus who died in 1999. He leaves many special friends from Jack's Used Auto Parts and the Foley Family from Dracut.
DEJESUS
In Lowell, June 9, 2019 at home, Jose Manuel DeJesus, 53. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on WEDNESDAY from 4 until 8 PM. Mr. DeJesus's Funeral will begin on THURSDAY MORNING at 10 o'clock from the Funeral Home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 AM at ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 282 SUFFOLK STREET LOWELL. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford.
