Josefa Vazquez, 94, of Lowell, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was the widow of Leopoldo Vazquez who passed away in 1974.
Born May 4, 1925, in Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Rafael Zayas and the late Monserrate (Falcon). She grew up, and was educated in Puerto Rico.
She was a devoted wife and mother, and her husband was her world. She was a devout Christian and her faith was ever present in her life. In her free time she enjoyed crocheting and tending to her garden and flowers.
She is survived by her children Luis Vazquez, Blanca Vazquez, Edwin Vazquez, Gloria J. Vazquez, Carmen Vazquez, Magdalena Vazquez, Milagro Olivera-Vazquez, Maria Torres, Rafael Vazquez, and many children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.
She was also the mother of the late Jose Ramon Vazquez, Leopoldo Vazquez Jr., Luis Alberto Vazquez.
YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. TODAY. ON FRIDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 8 A.M. AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE SPANISH CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE AT 9A.M. FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN THE WESTLAWN II CEMETERY. E-CONDOLENCE - MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 15, 2019