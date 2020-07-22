1/1
Joseph A. Camara
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
of Lowell; 92

LOWELL

Joseph A. Camara, 92 of Lowell, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his devoted wife and family. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Freitas) Camara with whom he would have celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary coming up in October.

He was born in Lowell on September 22, 1927 and was a son of the late Jose Camara and the late Maria A. (Francisco) Camara. He was raised in Lowell, where he attended the area schools graduating from Lowell High School with the class of 1945. He then received his Masters Degree in Music Education at Boston University in 1951.

For over 40 years, Joe was employed as a music teacher at the Daley School in Lowell until his retirement in 1995. He also spent many days as an Umpire for youth baseball and was also an official for youth basketball.

Joe was a kind man and could often be found enjoying music, golfing, bowling, traveling, or taking long rides. He adored time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, who will fondly remember his 'shortcut' road trips. He loved going out to dinner and would travel any distance to take his wife out for a good meal. One of his favorite past times was living out a lifelong dream of his by taking his whole family to Madeira for New Years in 2017/18.

Joe was a member of the Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra of North Andover, the United Teachers of Lowell, the International Institute, the Portuguese American Civic League, the Portuguese American Club, the Lowell Elks, and the NEA Teachers Association. He was also the former President of the Holy Ghost Society in Lowell, where he was instrumental in the construction of the new Holy Ghost Society building. He worked on the Building Committee for many years to make that building a reality. On June 4, 2013 Joe was awarded the Portuguese Heritage Award at the State House in Boston.

In addition to his wife, Patricia (Freitas) Camara of Lowell, he is survived by his two children, Joseph A. Camara and his husband, Edward J. Banks of Lowell and Lauren J. Lannon and her husband, Frederick of Chelmsford; his granddaughter, Kristi Williams and her husband, Rob of Chelmsford; his grandson, Steven Lannon and his wife, Abigail of Woburn; and his cherished great granddaughter, Meadow Marie Williams of Chelmsford.

He is also survived by his sisters in law, Barbara Duarte of Lowell, and Josephine Dowd of Springfield; his brother in law, Edward Perron of Nashua, NH; his cousins, Dolores Bello and her husband, Jose of West Hartford, CT; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family all over the world including, Madeira, Canada and Australia, as well as throughout the United States.

Joe was also the brother of the late Helen Perron; and brother in law of the late Joseph Dowd, and the late Gabriel Duarte.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice of North Andover and the Visiting Angels of Chelmsford for their kindness and compassion during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra, PO Box 332, Haverhill MA 01831.

Camara

WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, ON THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2020, EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 4-8 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, 978-458-6816. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, HIS FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL AT ST. MARY CEMETERY WILL TAKE PLACE WITH HIS IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

6 entries
July 23, 2020
I had Mr. Camara in music in the 60’s. Great person, very nice was always fair. So sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are you.
Sandra Leland
Student
July 23, 2020
Very sad to hear about Joe's passing. I always enjoyed our conversations at gatherings over the years and fondly remember all the times at the Holy Ghost in Lowell. God Bless to Pat and the family.
Anthony Dias
Friend
July 22, 2020
remembering Mr. Camara at the Daley around 1965. Rest In peace with pride in great accomplishments
Paul J. Iversen
Student
July 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss . Thoughts and prayers with all of you. God bless.
Andrea Reilly
July 22, 2020
Joe and family: Our deepest condolences for your loss. I didn't know your Dad, but it's clear that he was a positive force of nature. Please find peace in the times you had together.
Our very best,
Steve & Detra McGovern
Steve McGovern
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
I remember him warmly as my music teacher at the Daley. I remember one day we were fooling around and he brought out his paddle...Och.
Rest in peace Mr. Camara
Brian Broussseau
Student
