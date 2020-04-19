|
|
Former President of
Northern Mass Telephone Workers Credit Union
Largo, FL – Joseph A. Centore, age 79, passed away in Clearwater, Florida after a long battle with heart disease. He was the beloved husband of the late Mae L. (Kingsbury) Centore and together they shared 50 years of marriage.
Joe was born in Medford, Mass. son of the late Louis and Virginia (Maniscalco) Centore. He was raised in Belmont and later moved to Billerica where he and Mae resided for 37 years and raised their family before moving full time to Florida.
Joe started his career as a Bank Examiner for the State of Massachusetts. In 1974 he took on the duties as President/ CEO of the Northern Mass Telephone Workers Credit Union where he worked until his retirement in 1998. Being retired allowed Joe to enjoy his love of antique cars. He attended car shows throughout Florida winning many awards and trophies which he proudly showed to his large network of friends.
He is survived by his son, Joseph A. Centore Jr. and his wife Michelle, his daughters; Noelle McDonough and her husband Shane, Brenda Centore, Virginia (Centore) Webb and a sister, Joyce O'Connell. He is also survived by four grandchildren and a large extended family. He was the brother of the late Virginia Lawlor, Anthony, Andrew and Louis Centore. No account of Joe's life would be complete without mentioning his beloved dog Sadie Rose.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services and burial must be private. Joe's family asks that all who wished to attend instead send him good thoughts and prayers because they believe he will receive them in a better place. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020