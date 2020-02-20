|
|
...retired Cambridge Police, Army Vet., V.F.W, K of C; 69
MASHPEE, MA
Joseph Anthony Cozza, age 69, formerly of Tewksbury, retired Cambridge Police Officer, Vietnam War Army Veteran, P.G.K. of K of C 4336 Tewksbury, P.C. of Mt. Auburn V.F.W. 8818; died Feb. 19. Beloved husband for 37 years of Mary Anne (Crowley) Cozza, son of the late Vito and Louise (Pizzuto) Cozza, loving father of Andrea K. Cox and her husband Matthew of Waitsfield, VT, Shannon E. Newcomb and her husband Tommy of Ashburnham, MA, Joseph A. Cozza Jr., and his wife Melissa (Koussa) of Dayville, CT, and Christina L. Cozza and her significant other, Kevin Chambers of Nashua, NH; eight grandchildren, Kathryn, Julia, and Caroline Cox of VT, Ashley and Alex True of Ashburnham, Hannah, Joseph, and Jacob Cozza all of CT; two sisters, Carmella Zarrella and her husband Arthur of No. Reading, and Victoria Hastey and her husband Walter of No. Weymouth; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his brother, Vito F. Cozza Jr.
Arrangements
Visiting hours Friday, Feb. 21, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will be Monday in the National Cemetery at Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200 Rye Brook, NY 10573 or are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020