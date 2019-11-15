Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME
14 HIGHLAND STREET
LOWELL, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME
14 HIGHLAND STREET
LOWELL, MA
Joseph A. Gagnon Obituary
lifelong resident of Lowell; 63

LOWELL

Joseph A. Gagnon, 63, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester after a lengthy illness. He was the son of Diane (Lamoureux) Gagnon Willman of Lowell and the late Eugene Gagnon.

He made his lifelong home in Lowell, and enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and cooking for his family, friends, and neighbors. He also enjoyed trips to Salem Willows

He worked for J. C. Transportation as a Special Needs School Bus Driver prior to his retirement, and had worked at various places using his skills as a jack of all trades.

In addition to his mother, Diane, his survivors include his son, Joseph Gagnon, Jr., and his granddaughter, Olivia; his aunt and uncle, Susan Carney and Thomas of Tewksbury, as well as his other aunts and uncles.

His sister predeceased him in 2008, and he is survived by her family; as well as his brother-in-law, Joseph Dyer, Sr., and his sons, Joseph Dyer Jr. and Eric Dyer both of Londonderry, NH. He is also survived by his extended family, Carol Carbonneau and her children, James Carbonneau, Stacy Carbonneau, Tracy Carbonneau and Samantha Perkins, as well as their children, Jayden, Damien, Andrew and Brady whom he considered his grandchildren. In addition he is also survived by his step brother, Scotty Willman and his wife, Jane and their children of Vermont; and his many cousins including, Sally Lemire, Susan Buzzell, Michael Lamoureux and Sandy Lamoureux who considered him to be her 'big brother'. He also leaves his good friend Richard Conelly of Lowell.

Gagnon

ON SATURDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 1 UNTIL 3 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 3 P.M. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HIS NAME TO THE MERRIMACK VALLEY FOOD BANK, 735 BROADWAY ST, LOWELL MA 01854.



View the online memorial for Joseph A. Gagnon
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
