Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Parish
Pelham, MA
Joseph A. Kosik


1960 - 2019
Joseph A. Kosik Obituary
Joseph A. Kosik
May 1, 1960 - September 20, 2019

PELHAM, NH - Joseph "Joey" Kosik, 59, passed away peacefully Friday September 20, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Methuen, MA, Joey was a lifelong resident of Pelham, NH where he was educated at St. Patrick Catholic School and Pelham High School.

Joey went on to work at various companies such as Bolta, Raytheon, and Doyle Lumber. Joey loved spending time at the family cabin in Sugar Hill, NH fishing, cooking, and puttering around on the tractor.

Joey is predeceased by his mother Patricia (Greenwood) Kosik and sister Lori (Kosik) Croteau. Joey leaves behind his father Walter Kosik Sr., brother Walter "Sonny" Kosik Jr. and his wife Joanne, brother Thomas Kosik and his wife, Tanya, son Jason Dowd and his wife Jessica and granddaughter Jasmine, brother-in-law Arthur Croteau and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

A Funeral Mass in honor of Joey will be held at St. Patrick's Parish in Pelham, NH on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Following the mass there will be a burial service at Gibson Cemetery.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
