Joseph A. Quinlan, Esq.
formerly of Lowell
In Boston, MA, August 28, 2019, at Mass General, Joseph A. Quinlan, Esq., 61, formerly of Highlands section of Lowell. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 8 P.M. Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH in LOWELL at 12 o'clock NOON followed by his burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Jimmy Fund, c/o the Dana Farber Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., West, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 3, 2019