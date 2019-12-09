|
Mr. Joseph A. Russis, of Westford and a former longtime resident of Woburn, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019, following a brief illness. He was 101 years of age. Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Antoinette M. (DiMambro) Russis and together they shared 63 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2005. Born in Worcester, Joseph was the son of the late William Russis and Filomena (Yukabowski) Russis-Zakowski.
Joseph was raised in Cambridge as a young boy then settled in Woburn where he was a resident for most of his life. He worked for many years as a laborer and warehouse foreman for several different local companies prior to his retirement. Mostly devoted to his family, Joseph and his wife enjoyed music and dancing, especially to country western music. Together for many years they would go out every weekend dancing and socializing with friends and family. Joseph was a wonderful dancer and could always be found on the dance floor at any family function or event. Joseph will fondly be remembered for his hard work ethic, his devotion to his family and especially his adoration of his grandchildren and great grandchildren who he was so proud of.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Joanne Barnett and her husband Richard of Westford, son, Joseph Russis, Jr. and his companion Donna Cafarella of Dennis. He was the loving grandfather of Robert, Stacey and Jaclyn. Loving great grandfather of Chad, Nile, Leah, Alesia and Cameron. Brother of the late Ida Herman, Charlena Noreika, William and Julius Russis. He is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, December 12th, at 9 am, followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the McLaughlin – Dello Russo Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm. Services will conclude with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 9, 2019