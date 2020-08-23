AMATO, Jr., Joseph, of Tewksbury, MA passed away in his home on August 18, 2020. He was experiencing complications as a result of a tragic car accident 11 months ago. Born April 20, 1945 in Cambridge, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph Amato and Rachel (Weiner) Amato of Cambridge, MA. He was a devoted and loving husband of almost 47 years to wife Yvonne (Pellerin) Amato; father to Joseph Amato III and his husband Christian Peters of Provincetown, MA, and Kathleen Amato of Vancouver, WA. He is also survived by his dear cousin Jean Chilson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and cousins. He loved his big family and enjoyed spending time with them at gatherings and special occasions. Joe was a graduate of Rindge Technical High School in Cambridge, MA, served his country in the U.S. Navy, and after working at Nabisco for many years, retired in 2001. Joe loved traveling and enjoyed many cruises, including Alaska and Hawaii. His favorite pastime was being with his many friends at the Tewksbury Senior Center. He enjoyed many bus trips with them and playing Poker, 45's, Zingo, Cribbage, Whist and Mahjong. He also liked bowling and playing on his iPad. Due to his request, there is no service.Levine Chapels, Brookline617-277-8300