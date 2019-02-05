Joseph Anthony Biagioni

of Littleton



LITTLETON - Joseph Anthony Biagioni, age 87, of Littleton, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019, at The Residence at Pearl Street in Reading. He was the beloved husband of the late Rita C. (O'Leary) Biagioni.



Joe was born in Boston on December 3, 1931, the son of the late John R. and Mary (Zona) Biagioni. Educated in Somerville, he graduated from Somerville High School. Joe and Rita married on October 5, 1952 and he soon enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Together they were stationed in many cities throughout the country before settling in Littleton in 1962. Joe was a successful and respected hair dresser who owned Colonial Coiffeur's and Russo's Hair Design in Concord for many years. He had many well-loved local clients who visited him regularly. He retired at the age of 75.



Joe was a devoted husband and father, family was the center of his life, he enjoyed many holiday and special occasion celebrations. Joe and Rita enjoyed travel especially trips to the Balsam's skiing, Florida and Aruba. Joe was often found in his workshop at home tinkering on woodworking projects. Joe was a kind, caring and genuine with everyone who he came in contact with, his smile and humor were a true blessing.



He is survived by his loving children, Carol Hickey and her husband James of Wakefield, Joseph A. Biagioni and his wife Sue of Douglas, Laura Saporito and her husband Richard of Wilmington and Paul E. Biagioni and his wife Rita of Littleton, his eight devoted grandchildren Kevin, Keith and Kenneth Hickey, Michael Biagioni, Emma and Christopher Saporito and Nicole and Giana Biagioni and five great-grandchildren Jack, Quinten, Thacher, Timothy and Benjamin. He is also survived by his brother John Biagioni of Arlington.



