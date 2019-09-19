|
|
of N. Chelmsford
Joseph Bomal, 98, of N. Chelmsford died early Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness.
He was married to the late Jacqueline E. (Farrow) Bomal who died March 27, 1994.
Born in Chelmsford, Mass. on June 20, 1921 the son of the late Walter and Delia (Hubbage) Bomal and graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1939.
During WW II, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard as a Seaman First Class. He worked as a Shipper-Receiver for Prince Macaroni in Lowell before retiring in 1986. He previously had been employed with Southwell Combing Co. in N. Chelmsford and after retirement worked part time at the Sears Dept. Store in Nashua, NH.
He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. He was a past member of the A.W. Vinal Post #313 in N. Chelmsford, Stoney Brook Fish & Game Bowling League and the Tyngsboro Men's Bowling League. For seventeen years he played baseball for the Varney AA from 1940-1957.
He is survived by his daughters and sons in-law, Pamela-Jo and David Bruce of N. Chelmsford and Wendy-Jo and David Hovey of Middleton, MA; his son and daughter in-law, Joseph W. and Theresa (Gillis) Bomal of Billerica; five grandchildren, Lisa (Bruce) Given and Jeffrey Bruce, Kristin (Bomal) Bourque and Kimberly (Bomal) Dorant, and Peter Hovey; six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Charles Bomal of Westford, John Bomal of N. Chelmsford, Stephen Bomal of Lowell, Frances Gagne of CA, and Stella Poznick of Lowell.
Bomal
Visiting hours Friday 9 am to 10:30 am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford with a funeral Mass at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford. Burial Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Donations in his name may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Building #9, Lawrence, MA 01843. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978 251 4041.
View the online memorial for Joseph Bomal
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 19, 2019