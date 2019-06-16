|
Mr. Joseph Charles Arthur Dupont, 90, of Lowell, MA, passed away at home on April 15, 2019. He was born February 1, 1929, in Manchester, NH, son of the late Louis and Marie (Beliveau) Dupont. He married the late Virginia (Hunkins) Dupont on September 15, 1951.
He graduated from Manchester West High School in 1948 and New Hampshire Technical College in 1957, and took classes at Bentley College, M.I.T., Northeastern and University of Lowell. Joe served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He was a designer at Avco in the electromechanical industry. He was also an I.R.S. enrolled agent and owner of the Dupont Tax Service, preparing tax returns for more than 40 years.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Donald Nagle of Oviedo, FL and Jody and Donald Valcourt of Nashua, NH; a son David Dupont and his fiancé Lisa Grondin of Middleton, NH; a daughter, Dianne Mandeville and her fiancé David Doubleday of Lowell; ten grandchildren and four granddaughters-in-law; Jonathan and Cathy Nagle, Drew Nagle, Ryan Valcourt and Rebecca Whittemore, Shawn and Stacy Valcourt, Nicholas and Erin Valcourt, Tasha, Tyler, Kayla and Cole Mandeville and Jesse Dupont, as well as 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and wife Robert and Gerry Hunkins, his long time companion Mary Russell and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in his name to Dana Farber /Jimmy Fund P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Joseph C.A. Dupont, of Lowell died April 15, 2019. No visiting hours. A private graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, N. Chelmsford. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
