Joseph C. Rosenberger 77, of Dracut passed away on February 11, 2020 at the Blair House of Tewksbury, MA. after a lengthy illness. He battled so hard and was home until November 26, 2019.
He was born in Somerville, MA. on September 30, 1942. Son of the late Robert and Emma (Dalio) Rosenberger.
He served in the United States Navy from 1961-1967 as a Third-Class Operations Specialist. Joe served upon the USS Kearsarge Aircraft Carrier, CVS-33. He received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal, and The Vietnam Service Medal.
Prior to his retirement he was employed by Millipore Corporation for 25 years.
Joe was a dedicated fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He was an avid gardener and loved to share his crops. He loved riding his bike ten miles every night through the neighborhood and getting greeted by all the kids. Joe loved making everyone laugh and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Joe faithfully attended Saint Francis Parish in Dracut, MA. He served as a greeter, he was a member of the building committee, he taught CCD classes at his home and firmly believed in the future of these young kids.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen, of forty-nine years. She was his best friend whom he absolutely adored! His three daughters and their spouses; Denise Dascano and her husband Vincent of Danbury, CT, Tracy Kenison Bleau and her husband Christopher Bleau of Dracut, MA, Christine Mousseau and her husband Alan of Pelham N.H. His grandchildren Megan and Ryan Kenison, Jacob Coupal, Kendra and Anthony Dascano, Ryan and Joshua Bleau, Zachary Mousseau, Scott Mousseau and his wife Laura. His sister Emily F. (Rosenberger) Layte of Lowell, MA. His sister-in-law's Sharon Rosenberger of Strasburg, VA and Carolyn Fitzpatrick of Chelmsford, MA. His brother-in-law's William Fitzpatrick of Chichester, NH, Michael Fitzpatrick of Foxboro, MA, Thomas Fitzpatrick and his wife Nadine of Tewksbury, MA, and John Fitzpatrick of Nashua, NH. Several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. His close friends Mike Sgro, Brian Sarro, and Rick Ponzini all of whom he worked with at Millipore. His service friend Robert Smeck. And His Fur-ever love, Gracie.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Lowell Community Family Center, the Blaire House, and New England Hospice.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, February 17th, from 4 to 7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 7:45AM with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Francis Church, Wheeler Road, Dracut, on Tuesday, February 18th at 9AM. His burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Francis of Assisi Parish Youth Ministry, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut, MA 01826. To leave an online condolence or memory please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2020