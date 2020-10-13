God Bless the entire McGann family. I am so sorry about the loss of such a great man. I had the pleasure of working for Joe McGann at the DOT building in DC while being contracted to the the RMMS program through the Volpe Center. He was always so pleasant. One of my funniest memories was when I was tracking his budget for him and I called & left a voicemail saying Hi Joe, you are going to be out of money soon and you might want to call Guido. I went to lunch and came back to a voicemail from Joe saying in a low raspy voice this Guido and you will get some more money! I will always treasure Joe's whitty humor and his kindness. He fought a tough battle with dignity. He was so kind to call and cheer me up while I was going through my own cancer battle but that was the kind of person he was, always trying to make others feel better. God Bless You Joe and may you Rest In Peace.

Karen Veno

Friend