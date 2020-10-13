1/1
Joseph Clifford McGann Jr.
1945 - 2020
Westford

Joseph Clifford McGann, Jr. age 75 of Westford passed-away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a courageous six -year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Catherine Frances (MacDonald) McGann.

Born in Watertown, MA on July 13, 1945, he was the son of the late Joseph Clifford McGann, Sr. and Marguerite Hayes McGann. Raised and early educated in Watertown, Joe graduated from St. Patrick's High School. He later attended and graduated from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada and Northeastern University.

Joe and Fran married on April 12, 1969 and soon settled in Westford where together they raised their loving family. In his early years, Joe worked for LTV Aerospace and was involved in programming and analysis activities culminating with the successful lunar landing of Apollo 11. Joe spent the next 33 years in a variety of technical and management roles with the U.S. Department of Transportation Volpe National Transportations Systems Center. A key moment of service during his career with the Volpe was being part of the U.S. Government Crises Management Team supporting the Pentagon and World Trade Centre recovery after the tragic events of September 11th. In 2003, Joe received the Volpe Center Award for Outstanding Performance.

Joe was an active and long-time member of St. Catherine's Church in Westford where in his early years he taught CCD, most recently served on the parish council and enjoyed attending weekly mass and supporting many church activities and events. He and his family were blessed with the friendship Joe and Father Peter Quinn developed over the years. Father Peter was not only a friend and confidant to Joe, but also to his wife and children. Joe enjoyed following sports and in his earlier years coached youth hockey and soccer. In the early 1970's and 80's he served as head of the StFX Boston alumni chapter and from 1999-2003 served two terms on the StFX Board of Governors. In 2018, Joe was inducted into the StFX Hall of Honour.

Joe cherished the time with his family and enjoyed many holiday gatherings, celebrations, and milestones. He especially loved the time he spent on the MacDonald family farm in Nova Scotia with his wife, children, and extended family. Joe touched the hearts of all who came in contact with him. His bright smile, caring eyes, kindness, wit and humor were indescribable. As one friend said, "he was a strong, yet heartfelt, down to earth guy with a lovable sense of humor." His ability to regale you with stories will undoubtedly be missed by all.

Along with his wife he is survived by his children, Cliff McGann of Chelmsford, Brendan McGann of Portland, ME, Ian McGann of Lanark, Nova Scotia (most recently Portland, ME), and Katie McGann Barclay and her husband Ryan of Westford; three of the reasons he continued to fight, his grandchildren, Liam, Nuala and Emalee McGann whose presence he referred to as a gift. He is also survived by his sisters, Marguerite McGann Masterson of Florida, Dorothy McGann of Watertown, Kate McGann of Waltham, Martha McCarthy of Medford and Mary McGann of Watertown as well as many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his in-laws, Alexander and Lillian MacDonald, of Lanark, Nova Scotia whom he shared a special bond. Joe always expressed his appreciation and fondness for the Shea Family who accepted him as an honorary 6th brother. Many of Joe's children's friends viewed him as a surrogate/second father. Joe valued these relationships and did not take that role for granted.

The family wishes to thank Care Dimensions for their assistance when Joe chose to discontinue treatment and come home on Hospice. The family especially wishes to thank the staff of Lahey Burlington Hematology/Oncology, the nurses of Pod 2, for not only their exceptional care of Joe as a patient, but for the relationships and friendship they developed with him over the years.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Joe for a period of visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm at St. Catherine's Church, 107 N Main St., WESTFORD, his funeral mass will be private. To attend the funeral mass remotely please follow the link provided on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/541147 Burial in Nova Scotia will be at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Vincent DePaul c/o St. Catherine's Church, Westford, MA 01778 and/or Multiple Myeloma Research c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. www.dana-farber.org Arrangements under the care of BADGER FUNERAL HOME, A LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, LITTLETON. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Joseph Clifford McGann, Jr.


Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish
Funeral Mass
PRIVATE
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
Dear Fran and McGann family,
I was talking to Nate the other day about his own father's passing. I told him that someone told me not to worry, God would place people in my boy's lives to help them and us along the way. Nate said like Joe McGann. I am sure that We are not the only family to feel blessed to have had Joe in our lives. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful man and role model with my three boys when they needed it most. May Joe Rest In Peace knowing that his love will live on through his children, family and friends. Love to you all,Christine and Mark
Christine Olsom
Family Friend
October 12, 2020
May God's love and peace fill your aching hearts . . . Kathy Menne
Kathy Menne
Coworker
October 11, 2020
God Bless the entire McGann family. I am so sorry about the loss of such a great man. I had the pleasure of working for Joe McGann at the DOT building in DC while being contracted to the the RMMS program through the Volpe Center. He was always so pleasant. One of my funniest memories was when I was tracking his budget for him and I called & left a voicemail saying Hi Joe, you are going to be out of money soon and you might want to call Guido. I went to lunch and came back to a voicemail from Joe saying in a low raspy voice this Guido and you will get some more money! I will always treasure Joe's whitty humor and his kindness. He fought a tough battle with dignity. He was so kind to call and cheer me up while I was going through my own cancer battle but that was the kind of person he was, always trying to make others feel better. God Bless You Joe and may you Rest In Peace.
Karen Veno
Friend
October 11, 2020
I'm so sorry Fran for your loss Joe is a good guy. I can remember my mom cautiously walking home from Cliffs house when you are all on the back porch drinking wine. I'm hoping you'll be able to find comfort in those memories. May you find Marquice's friend with each passing day. May the special things about Joe live on inside your heart forever my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family love, Cheryl
Cheryl Adams
Family Friend
October 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear this news. Although I haven't seen Joe for about 20 years, I have many fond memories. I would cherish the sight of him coming down the TSC corridor toward me as his infectious smile would begin to form and I knew I was in for either a joke or some prank to be played on me; to which I would of course respond in kind. I cherished our meaningful time together. He was a special person.
Tom Sullivan Sullivan
Friend
October 11, 2020
Joe was a treasured friend and colleague who'll be forever missed. We shared many a good laugh and work-related stories over coffee at Rosie's and his smiling face and presence will no longer bring joy to those who shared his many memories of life, work, and family. May God grant Joe everlasting reward in heaven as his angels rejoice in welcoming his soul into the company of saints joining those family and friends who likewise have received God's greatest gift everlasting life. Farewell friend. Our love be with you in the peace and happiness you now enjoy. Pray for us as you now have ultimate favor in the kingdom of God.
Tony & Ann Swierzbin
Friend
October 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Fran and children. Joe was such a sweet & friendly guy who so many loved. He will be looking down and smiling on you all with pride & love! Rest In Peace, Joe.
Pat & Bob Lahue
Friend
October 11, 2020
Dear Fran and family,
So ver sorry to hear of Joe's passing. Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss. Keith let us know this sad news. We will keep you all in our prayers. Maybe we will get to see you something here in Canada. We live in Cape Breton only about an hour from Antigonish. Our oldest grandson has started at Staint FX this fall. Sincerely, Judy and Earl Doyle ( Keith Marchand's Mom and Stepdad)
Judy & Earl Doyle
Acquaintance
October 11, 2020
Dear Fran, I was so sorry to hear of Joe's passing. He so embodied what it meant to be a servant of Christ. I wish you peace and courage, my friend. God Bless you and your family.
Joanne Vaughn
Friend
October 11, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Joe's passing. He put up a long hard fight, for sure. So many memories over the years with Joe and family. Nice man, great friend. He will truly be missed
Kathy Heald
Family Friend
October 11, 2020
Dear Fran, Was so sorry to hear of Joe's passing. He was a wonderful person, kind, friendly and a great storyteller. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Mary Schneller and family
Mary Schneller
Friend
October 11, 2020
Fran and family, I can imagine your grief in dealing with this loss...I too will miss him greatly. Joey (I will always call him by his childhood name) was one of my most favorite cousins. When the family would come down to Peggotty Beach (long before the days of the Riverbend), I was always amazed that Joey took the time to talk to me. My own brother, the same age as Joe, barely acknowledged my existence at that point in time. Yet Joey took the time to talk to me, ask me about my day. I always remember that Joey made me feel seen, and valued. I think that was exceptional trait for a 16 year old talking to a 9 year old! And he continued to make me feel that way every time we connected over the years. I will miss him.
Debbie Connell
Family
October 11, 2020
Our sincere sympathy for your loss. Joe was generous, kind and entertaining and we will all remember him with affection.
Rosie & Andre Voyer
Friend
October 11, 2020
Fran, Our sincerest condolences to you and your family. Joe was a very special and gifted individual of which we have many good memories and will be truly missed. He left his mark wherever he ventured and leaves a great legacy. Be assured that you and the entire McGann family will be in our daily thoughts and prayers. God Bless' Bob and Dotty McCarthy
Robert McCarthy
Friend
October 10, 2020
We were so sorry to hear that Joe was so sick, our prayers are with you all to go on and support each other. May the Lord give you all strength and comfort knowing he is at peace. Love to you all, Cathy Marchand ❤
Cathy Marchand
Family Friend
October 10, 2020
Love and prayers for Joe and his family. from the Crocker family.
Mickey Crocker
Friend
October 10, 2020
We wanted to express our condolences to Fran and family on the loss of Joe.
Marie and Cathy Chisholm
