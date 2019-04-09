|
|
Joseph D. Meehan
Beloved father, grandfather, husband, and community leader
LOWELL - Joseph Dominic Meehan, 78, a life-long Lowell resident, CPA, tax consultant, retired federal government auditor, dedicated community activist, and leader of the Greater Lowell YMCA, passed away peacefully at Brigham & Women's Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Nancy M. (Mellen) Meehan who survives him and with whom he celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on July 12, 2018.
Born and raised in Lowell, MA on May 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Joseph D. and the late Agnes B. (Burns) Meehan. He attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Lowell High School in 1957 where he was a track star. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Merrimack College in 1963, and achieved certification as a Certified Public Accountant in 1976. He continued to maintain his certification throughout his life.
Joe was employed by the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) of the United States Department of Defense as a contract auditor for 35 years, providing audit and financial advisory services to the Department of Defense and federal entities responsible for acquisition and contract administration. After retiring from the DCAA, he worked as a Master Tax Preparer at H&R Block for 17 years until 2018, and continued to provide tax preparation and consultative services for many friends, colleagues, and family members until his death.
Mr. Meehan was an active contributor to several local philanthropic and community organizations. Closest to his heart was the Greater Lowell YMCA, where he was a loyal and enthusiastic member for almost 70 years. Joe joined the board of trustees in 1990, served as board chair from 1994-1997, and assumed many leadership roles including treasurer, vice-president and president. He was a key leader in the initiative to purchase 38 acres in Dunstable for YMCA Camp Massapoag in 2010. He relished being part of a team that provides opportunities for children to build character and self-confidence through outdoor experiential learning. In addition to his community work, he was a regular opinion column contributor to the Lowell Sun, as well as a practicing poet. Mr. Meehan authored two books of poetry, Radiation Residuals (2011) and Four Seasons, forthcoming in May 2019.
His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, enjoying memorable family trips to Aruba, Nantucket, England, and Seabrook Beach, as well as attending his grandchildren's soccer, basketball, baseball and softball games, recitals, and theatrical productions. He enjoyed daily long brisk runs and walks through the streets of Lowell as well as countless evenings with his beloved wife and friends at his favorite Lowell restaurant, The Four Seasons.
In addition to his wife Nancy with whom he shared 49 wonderfully happy years of marriage, he is survived by his daughter Emily K. Meehan and son-in-law Matt W. Miller of Exeter, NH, two grandchildren Delaney G. Miller and Joseph R. Miller, his nephew Scott Keith, and his brother-in-law Albert Keith.
He was also the brother-in-law of the deceased Rosemary Keith and father of the deceased infant son, Joseph P. Meehan.
Joe's boundless energy, passion for life, sense of humor, infectious laughter, and genuine kindness toward others, will be sadly missed by his adoring family, many friends, colleagues, and neighbors.
MEEHAN - Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., at Fletcher from 3 to 7 PM, Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH in Lowell at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Greater Lowell YMCA, 35 YMCA Drive, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2019